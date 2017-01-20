American Cancer Society Hope On The Slopes

American Cancer Society presents

Hope on the Slopes downhill ski & ride event

Sunday, March 5, 2017

Jay Peak Resort

830 Jay Peak Rd, Jay

Team up with friends, family or co-workers along with hundreds of other skiers and riders to celebrate, remember and fight back against cancer. Compete for prizes in the fundraising and vertical feet challenges with real time results. Spend the day doing what you love while helping to create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. CLICK HERE to register yourself or a team now! Early bird registration is $25 and ends Friday, March 3rd at Noon.

After March 3rd, it’s $30 and you must register at the event starting at 7:30am.

Event Details:

7:30am: Registration opens at the International Room on Tramside at Jay Peak

8:30am: Lifts open

8:30-4pm: Race runs for both skiers & snowboarders

3pm: 3rd Annual Chris Stewart Duck Race in the Pump House Indoor Waterpark. Ducks are $5 each, with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society. Prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd ducks across the finish line!

4:30-7pm: Awards, Silent Auction and Meal with Live Music