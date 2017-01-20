Denecker Chevrolet presents the 9th Annual Vermont Chili Festival

Saturday, March 11th from 1-4pm in downtown Middlebury

Calling all restaurant owners, foodies and chili enthusiasts to enter your chili in the contest! Download the application here. Expose your chili to thousands of festival-goers and top chills, as judged by a panel, will win cash prizes!

Chili categories include:

Veggie

Beef

Chicken

Game

Pork

Kitchen Sink

NEW THIS YEAR: Anything But Chili

NEW THIS YEAR: Amateur Chili Makers

After parties and live music in downtown Middlebury restaurants!

Presented by:

With support from: