Vermont Chili Festival

Denecker Chevrolet presents the 9th Annual Vermont Chili Festival
Saturday, March 11th from 1-4pm in downtown Middlebury

Calling all restaurant owners, foodies and chili enthusiasts to enter your chili in the contest! Download the application here. Expose your chili to thousands of festival-goers and top chills, as judged by a panel, will win cash prizes!

Chili categories include:

  • Veggie
  • Beef
  • Chicken
  • Game
  • Pork
  • Kitchen Sink
  • NEW THIS YEAR: Anything But Chili
  • NEW THIS YEAR: Amateur Chili Makers

After parties and live music in downtown Middlebury restaurants!

Presented by:

With support from:

