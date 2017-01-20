Denecker Chevrolet presents the 9th Annual Vermont Chili Festival
Saturday, March 11th from 1-4pm in downtown Middlebury
Calling all restaurant owners, foodies and chili enthusiasts to enter your chili in the contest! Download the application here. Expose your chili to thousands of festival-goers and top chills, as judged by a panel, will win cash prizes!
Chili categories include:
- Veggie
- Beef
- Chicken
- Game
- Pork
- Kitchen Sink
- NEW THIS YEAR: Anything But Chili
- NEW THIS YEAR: Amateur Chili Makers
After parties and live music in downtown Middlebury restaurants!
