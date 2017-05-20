Home
Buzz Music
BUZZ Cuts
Top 9 at 9
Top 99 of 2017
Top 99 of 2016
Top 99 of 2015
Connect
Advertise
Call Us
Email Us
Follow us on Social Media
Submit a Job Application
Subscribe to the BUZZ Inside Line
Visit Us
Buzz Crew
Pete Powers
Matt Grasso
Mays
Devon
Johnny Utah
Community
Closings & Cancellations
Community Events Calendar
Submit a Public Service Announcement
See Who’s Hiring in VT & NY
Contest Rules
General Contest Rules
Prize Winner FAQ
Dave Matthews Band at SPAC
MGMT at MTELUS
The Killers at Place Bell in Laval
BUZZ Pro Football Picks
Win Speedway Ride and Play Passes!
Rosies Beef Jerky Giveaways
Drive For Excellence
50/50 FRIDAYS
RECENTLY
PLAYED
Buzz
PHOTOS
South Burlington Rotary Ugly Sweater Fun Run December 10, 2017 at Veterans Memorial Park
South Burlington Rotary Ugly Sweater Fun Run December 10, 2017 at Veterans Memorial Park
South Burlington Rotary Ugly Sweater Fun Run December 10, 2017 at Veterans Memorial Park
BUZZ Crew present a check for $1,525 to the Cousino family for the Brendon P Cousino Med47 Foundation collected at the 2017 BUZZ Rocks The Ridge golf tournament!
Sadly, this isn’t the trophy our lowest score winners got to take home, but we had fun with the Crowler contest run by Liam from the Growler Garage on the putting green!
Powers & the Buzz crew take a time out for some pulled pork!
Hard-working volunteers from the Brendon P. Cousino Med47 Foundation!
Mays & his 4-some hangin’ with Liam from the Growler Garage!
Mardi Gras on the 18th hole!
Post-tournament drinks & raffle in the club house!
Post-tournament drinks & raffle in the club house!
High School Junior and Senior finalists waiting to see who’ll win a new car at the Drive For Excellence 2017 Grand Prize Giveaway May 20th at Burlington Subaru Hyundai
Winners of the $1,000 scholarships from NBT Bank at the Drive For Excellence 2017 Grand Prize Giveaway May 20th at Burlington Subaru Hyundai
Jacqueline Rasco from Northeastern Clinton Central School won a new Hyundai Elantra at the Drive For Excellence 2017 Grand Prize Giveaway May 20th at Burlington Subaru Hyundai
Devon presenting Taso, the owner of Chicken Charlies with a Best Wings in Buzzland award
BUZZ Crew at the Sugarhouse for a Wing Stop during March Wing Madness 2017
BUZZ crew trying out Lance’s Laser wings at McKees Pub & Grill during March Wing Madness 2017
BUZZ Float in the Magic Hat Mardi Gras Parade March 11, 2017 through downtown Burlington!
BUZZ at VT Chili Festival March 11, 2017 in Middlebury!
more »
WHAT'S
HAPPENING
Buzz Crew
BUZZ Night Thursdays 2/8-3/8 with Narragansett
5:30-7:30pm at The Old Post
Welshly Arms BUZZ .99 Cent Low Dough Show 2/26 @ Higher Ground
Our Lady Peace & Matthew Good 3/7 @ MTELUS
Magic Hat Mardi Gras Parade 3/10 in Burlington
MGMT 3/17 @ MTELUS
New Politics 3/28 @ Higher Ground
Made in VT Marketplace 4/7-4/8 @ Champlain Valley Expo
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime 4/25 @ Higher Ground
Dave Matthews Band 7/13 @ SPAC
Dave Matthews Band 7/14 at SPAC
more »
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
EEO